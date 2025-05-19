Bengaluru Rains Expose Infrastructure Woes

Unrelenting overnight rains plunged Bengaluru into chaos, highlighting serious infrastructure deficiencies. Persistent flooding brought normal life to a halt, with residents resorting to inflatables to navigate the waterlogged city.

Tragically, a 35-year-old woman lost her life due to a collapsed wall in one of the affected areas. Uprooted trees and waterlogged roads exacerbated the situation for both the public and local authorities.

The opposition seized the opportunity to criticize the incumbent government, accusing it of failing to deliver after investing significant funds in city infrastructure. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar acknowledged the ongoing issues, pledging a long-term focus on resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)