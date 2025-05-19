Shyam Metalics Accelerates Industrial Growth with Wagon Manufacturing Facility in West Bengal
Shyam Metalics and Energy announces plans to enter the wagon manufacturing sector with a facility in West Bengal, set to produce 4,800 wagons annually. The plant will be part of its five-year capex roadmap, focusing on scalable growth and self-reliance while ensuring sustainability and high operational standards.
- Country:
- India
Shyam Metalics and Energy has revealed its strategic move into the wagon manufacturing arena, announcing the development of a state-of-the-art production facility in West Bengal capable of producing 4,800 wagons annually.
The company plans to build the plant through Ramsarup Industries in Kharagpur as part of its comprehensive five-year capital expenditure roadmap. This will include two phases of development, aiming for scalable production and enhanced operational efficiency with manufacturing expected to begin by March next year.
Endorsing India's industrial self-reliance, the facility boasts eco-friendly initiatives such as rooftop solar installations and Made-in-India technology while ensuring seamless connectivity and logistics support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Energy Market Surge: IEX's Strategic Innovations and Record Growth
WAVEX 2025: Catalyzing Innovation in Media and Entertainment
WAVES 2025: Transforming Innovation with a Creative Surge
Chhattisgarh Delegation Explores Gujarat's Rural Development Innovations
Indian Teen Wins Global Innovation Award for Revolutionary Solar Engine