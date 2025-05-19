Left Menu

Shyam Metalics Accelerates Industrial Growth with Wagon Manufacturing Facility in West Bengal

Shyam Metalics and Energy announces plans to enter the wagon manufacturing sector with a facility in West Bengal, set to produce 4,800 wagons annually. The plant will be part of its five-year capex roadmap, focusing on scalable growth and self-reliance while ensuring sustainability and high operational standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shyam Metalics and Energy has revealed its strategic move into the wagon manufacturing arena, announcing the development of a state-of-the-art production facility in West Bengal capable of producing 4,800 wagons annually.

The company plans to build the plant through Ramsarup Industries in Kharagpur as part of its comprehensive five-year capital expenditure roadmap. This will include two phases of development, aiming for scalable production and enhanced operational efficiency with manufacturing expected to begin by March next year.

Endorsing India's industrial self-reliance, the facility boasts eco-friendly initiatives such as rooftop solar installations and Made-in-India technology while ensuring seamless connectivity and logistics support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

