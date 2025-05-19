Bengaluru Struggles in Wake of Unprecedented Monsoon Fury
Bengaluru was hit by unusually heavy rains, flooding streets and causing significant disruptions. A wall collapse led to one death, and residents were evacuated using inflatables. The opposition criticized the government's infrastructure spending, while authorities promised long-term solutions amidst ongoing emergency responses.
Bengaluru, India's IT capital, faced severe disruptions as it grappled with a torrential downpour that left large parts of the city waterlogged. Streets turned into rivers, and residents were evacuated on inflatables, with reports of a fatality due to a collapsed wall.
The Opposition BJP criticized the Congress government, alleging that significant funds intended for infrastructure improvements had been wasted. The Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, acknowledged Bengaluru's persistent problems but assured efforts toward a permanent solution.
Official reports highlighted the unexpected nature of the rains, which brought the heaviest downpour in a year. Authorities are addressing clogged stormwater drains, while citizens voiced frustrations over inadequate responses and call for faster actions to prevent future calamities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
