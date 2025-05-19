Left Menu

Lightning Strikes Twice: Fatal Thunderstorms in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Jalna district, two men were killed and one was injured due to a lightning strike as pre-monsoon showers lashed the region. Seventeen domestic animals also perished in Latur district. The Marathwada region has experienced exceptional rainfall, recording 256% of the expected amount for the month.

Updated: 19-05-2025 20:41 IST
Maharashtra's Jalna district witnessed a tragic incident on Monday when two men, Sachin Bawaskar and Ganesh Jadhav, succumbed to a lightning strike, while another individual was left seriously injured. The incident highlights the dangers posed by the intense pre-monsoon showers currently affecting the region.

In a related occurrence, seventeen domestic animals were found dead in the Latur district due to similar weather conditions. The Marathwada region, known for its agricultural outputs, is facing an extraordinary climatic situation as pre-monsoon rains bring both relief and peril.

Officials noted that the area has already received 256% of its expected precipitation just within the first six days of this month, with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar experiencing the highest recorded rainfall of 32.9 mm, marking unprecedented weather patterns in the region.

