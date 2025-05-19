Lightning Strikes Twice: Fatal Thunderstorms in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Jalna district witnessed a tragic incident on Monday when two men, Sachin Bawaskar and Ganesh Jadhav, succumbed to a lightning strike, while another individual was left seriously injured. The incident highlights the dangers posed by the intense pre-monsoon showers currently affecting the region.

In a related occurrence, seventeen domestic animals were found dead in the Latur district due to similar weather conditions. The Marathwada region, known for its agricultural outputs, is facing an extraordinary climatic situation as pre-monsoon rains bring both relief and peril.

Officials noted that the area has already received 256% of its expected precipitation just within the first six days of this month, with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar experiencing the highest recorded rainfall of 32.9 mm, marking unprecedented weather patterns in the region.

