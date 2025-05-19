Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand: Lightning Claims Five Lives

In Jharkhand, five people died and six were injured due to lightning strikes in Garhwa and Hazaribag districts. Authorities reported multiple fatalities and injuries, with victims taken to Sadar Hospital. Recently, a CRPF officer also succumbed to lightning. The Met Department had predicted these severe weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garhwa | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:10 IST
Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand: Lightning Claims Five Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lightning strikes in Jharkhand have claimed the lives of five people and left six others injured across two districts. Authorities reported three fatalities in Garhwa's Meral and two more in Hazaribag's Katkamsandi and Giddi.

Vishnu Kant, in-charge of Meral police station, confirmed the deaths and injuries occurring throughout various villages in the district. Those injured were swiftly taken to Sadar Hospital for medical attention.

The tragic event comes on the heels of an earlier incident in Chaibasa where a 46-year-old CRPF officer was fatally struck by lightning. As forewarned, the Met Department had issued alerts for hailstorms and lightning in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025