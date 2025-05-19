Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand: Lightning Claims Five Lives

Lightning strikes in Jharkhand have claimed the lives of five people and left six others injured across two districts. Authorities reported three fatalities in Garhwa's Meral and two more in Hazaribag's Katkamsandi and Giddi.

Vishnu Kant, in-charge of Meral police station, confirmed the deaths and injuries occurring throughout various villages in the district. Those injured were swiftly taken to Sadar Hospital for medical attention.

The tragic event comes on the heels of an earlier incident in Chaibasa where a 46-year-old CRPF officer was fatally struck by lightning. As forewarned, the Met Department had issued alerts for hailstorms and lightning in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)