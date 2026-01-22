TVS Emerald Secures Rs 425 Crore from IFC for Housing Expansion

Realty firm TVS Emerald announced securing Rs 425 crore in equity funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to boost its housing portfolio.

The investment will primarily support two significant residential projects set to launch next fiscal in Chennai and Bengaluru, with Rs 136 crore dedicated to Chennai and Rs 103 crore to Bengaluru.

These new projects are expected to generate combined revenues of Rs 4,400 crore. TVS Emerald continues to expand its footprint in residential development with over 9 million sq ft underway and 6 million sq ft already delivered.

