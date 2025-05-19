Lucknow Orders High-Rise Residents to Clear Balcony Pots
The Lucknow Development Authority has instructed flat owners and resident associations of high-rises to remove flower pots from balcony ledges. This directive follows a child's death in Pune caused by a falling pot and aims to prevent similar tragedies. Non-compliance might result in legal action under the Apartment Act.
- Country:
- India
The Lucknow Development Authority has mandated residents of high-rise buildings to clear flower pots and similar items from their balcony ledges within a week. This move follows a tragic incident in Pune where a child died due to a falling flower pot.
The order highlights the risk of such items slipping off parapet walls or railings, posing severe injury or fatal risks to people below. Apartment Owners' Associations must conduct inspections, and where such associations do not exist, the responsibility falls on builders or promoters.
Compliance is crucial as non-adherence could lead to legal repercussions under the safety provisions of the Apartment Act. Residents and associations have welcomed this decision, recognizing its necessity for community safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Medicaid Work Requirement Views and Worker Safety Job Cuts Stir Health Sector
Balochistan Journalists Demand Action on Press Freedom and Safety
Intelligent Speed Assistance: A New Era of Road Safety
Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking safety of tourists in view of Pahalgam terror attack.
Supreme Court rebukes petitioner for filing PIL on tourists' safety, says it is meant for publicity without any public cause.