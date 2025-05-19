Left Menu

Lucknow Orders High-Rise Residents to Clear Balcony Pots

The Lucknow Development Authority has instructed flat owners and resident associations of high-rises to remove flower pots from balcony ledges. This directive follows a child's death in Pune caused by a falling pot and aims to prevent similar tragedies. Non-compliance might result in legal action under the Apartment Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow Development Authority has mandated residents of high-rise buildings to clear flower pots and similar items from their balcony ledges within a week. This move follows a tragic incident in Pune where a child died due to a falling flower pot.

The order highlights the risk of such items slipping off parapet walls or railings, posing severe injury or fatal risks to people below. Apartment Owners' Associations must conduct inspections, and where such associations do not exist, the responsibility falls on builders or promoters.

Compliance is crucial as non-adherence could lead to legal repercussions under the safety provisions of the Apartment Act. Residents and associations have welcomed this decision, recognizing its necessity for community safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

