Lucknow Orders High-Rise Residents to Clear Balcony Pots

The Lucknow Development Authority has mandated residents of high-rise buildings to clear flower pots and similar items from their balcony ledges within a week. This move follows a tragic incident in Pune where a child died due to a falling flower pot.

The order highlights the risk of such items slipping off parapet walls or railings, posing severe injury or fatal risks to people below. Apartment Owners' Associations must conduct inspections, and where such associations do not exist, the responsibility falls on builders or promoters.

Compliance is crucial as non-adherence could lead to legal repercussions under the safety provisions of the Apartment Act. Residents and associations have welcomed this decision, recognizing its necessity for community safety.

