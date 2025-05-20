Left Menu

Maharashtra Unveils Ambitious Housing Policy with Rs. 70,000 Crore Investment

The Maharashtra cabinet has announced a groundbreaking housing policy with an investment of Rs 70,000 crore. This policy aims to cater to low-income groups, senior citizens, women, industrial workers, and students, focusing on slum rehabilitation, redevelopment, and inclusive housing. It introduces 'Maha Awaas', a central portal for stakeholders.

The Maharashtra cabinet has unveiled an ambitious housing policy, earmarking Rs 70,000 crore to address housing needs through slum rehabilitation and redevelopment initiatives.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the policy's focus on affordability for common citizens under the motto 'My Home — My Right'. Prioritizing marginalized groups, the plan targets low-income earners, senior citizens, women, and students.

The comprehensive policy, incorporating modern technology for sustainability, will bring all schemes under the 'Maha Awaas' portal. Government land availability and rental housing issues are also addressed, redefining housing in both urban and rural landscapes.

