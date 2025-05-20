Monsoon Alert: Karnataka Braces for Deluge
The India Meteorological Department upgraded warnings to a red alert in seven coastal and south interior districts of Karnataka due to predicted heavy rainfall. Though Bengaluru remains under an orange alert, the threat of flash floods persists across all affected districts. Conditions are becoming favorable for the monsoon's onset over Kerala.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) escalated its warning to a red alert for seven districts in Karnataka. This includes areas like Uttara Kannada and Udupi, which are bracing for extreme weather conditions that may lead to flash floods.
Bengaluru continues to experience rainfall but remains on an orange alert. However, weather experts are optimistic as thunderstorms appear to be moving away from the city towards Northwest Bengaluru.
The IMD also indicated that favorable conditions for the onset of the monsoon over Kerala are developing, potentially impacting weather patterns in the coming days.
