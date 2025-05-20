Devastating Rain: Multiple Tragedies Strike Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

At least eight individuals have lost their lives in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu due to rain-related incidents over the past two days, according to officials.

Bengaluru, facing relentless rainfall since Sunday, saw areas submerged and three fatalities. In Madurai, a wall collapse claimed three lives, including a young boy, amidst heavy showers.

Two people, including a 12-year-old, were electrocuted in Bengaluru during efforts to drain rainwater from an apartment. Moreover, lightning strikes caused two more deaths in Raichur and Karwar, while a compound wall collapse in Mahadevapura led to another fatality.

(With inputs from agencies.)