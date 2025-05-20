Devastating Rain: Multiple Tragedies Strike Karnataka and Tamil Nadu
Heavy rains in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have resulted in at least eight fatalities in various incidents. Significant incidents include electrocution and wall collapses, with Bengaluru and Madurai being particularly affected. The rains have submerged parts of Bengaluru, disrupting daily life significantly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-05-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 23:37 IST
- Country:
- India
At least eight individuals have lost their lives in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu due to rain-related incidents over the past two days, according to officials.
Bengaluru, facing relentless rainfall since Sunday, saw areas submerged and three fatalities. In Madurai, a wall collapse claimed three lives, including a young boy, amidst heavy showers.
Two people, including a 12-year-old, were electrocuted in Bengaluru during efforts to drain rainwater from an apartment. Moreover, lightning strikes caused two more deaths in Raichur and Karwar, while a compound wall collapse in Mahadevapura led to another fatality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Surge in Anti-Naxal Operations: Multiple Fatalities Highlight Tensions in India's Conflict Zones
Tragedy in Sector 27: Wall Collapse Claims Life, Injures Three
Rising Tiger Threat in Maharashtra: Forest Fatalities Surge
MLA Alleges Power Misuse in Elephant Electrocution Case
Tragic Electrocution in Sultanpur: Farmer's Death Highlights Rural Safety Concerns