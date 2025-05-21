Kolkata's Youth Lead Urban Change at Sandbox CCU

In an electrifying event held on May 19th, 2025, Techno India University became a hub for youthful innovation as over a hundred students came together for the Sandbox CCU Project Showcase and Openhouse. The initiative, backed by Elseplay, the rebalance institute, and Make Calcutta Relevant Again, challenged students to propose visionary urban solutions.

Notable guests such as Ms. Chelsea McGill from Immersive Trails, and several other distinguished professionals, attended the event, applauding the students' imaginative approaches. Through urban challenges, the participants explored Kolkata's rich heritage, utilizing it as a springboard for future-centric projects.

From public and heritage spaces to healthcare and employment, student projects tackled multifaceted urban issues. As these young leaders continue their journey, the event highlights a potential transformation not only for Kolkata, but for urban centers across India. The showcase has indeed sparked a new era of civic engagement among the city's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)