Kolkata's Youth Lead Urban Change at Sandbox CCU

The Sandbox CCU Project Showcase and Openhouse at Techno India University saw students present imaginative urban solutions. Organized by Elseplay and the rebalance institute, it focused on reimagining Kolkata's future. Distinguished guests celebrated youth leadership in addressing key urban challenges, sparking a wave of civic energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an electrifying event held on May 19th, 2025, Techno India University became a hub for youthful innovation as over a hundred students came together for the Sandbox CCU Project Showcase and Openhouse. The initiative, backed by Elseplay, the rebalance institute, and Make Calcutta Relevant Again, challenged students to propose visionary urban solutions.

Notable guests such as Ms. Chelsea McGill from Immersive Trails, and several other distinguished professionals, attended the event, applauding the students' imaginative approaches. Through urban challenges, the participants explored Kolkata's rich heritage, utilizing it as a springboard for future-centric projects.

From public and heritage spaces to healthcare and employment, student projects tackled multifaceted urban issues. As these young leaders continue their journey, the event highlights a potential transformation not only for Kolkata, but for urban centers across India. The showcase has indeed sparked a new era of civic engagement among the city's youth.

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

