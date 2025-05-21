Left Menu

Infrastructure Clash: Flyover and Rapid Rail Project Compete in North Delhi

The construction of a flyover at Metcalfe House intersection in north Delhi faces challenges due to the development of a rapid rail corridor in the same area. Officials are now considering alternate solutions like a double-decker flyover to address the congestion issues without hindering the rail project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department's (PWD) plan to build a six-lane flyover at Metcalfe House intersection has encountered its first obstacle due to an ongoing rapid rail project in the same vicinity. PWD Minister Parvesh Verma recently announced the initiative aimed at reducing congestion at the busy T-Junction connecting the Outer Ring Road and Hedgewar Road.

According to officials, the Namo Bharat rapid rail corridor, linking Sarai Kale Khan ISBT in Delhi and Karnal in Haryana, is under construction at the proposed flyover site. As a result, an evaluation of the flyover's alignment is on the cards, which might include considering the feasibility of a double-decker structure.

The PWD's plans await further deliberations due to the need for a no-objection certificate from the NCRTC. The Namo Bharat corridor has been in the planning stages longer than the flyover, highlighting the necessity for a balanced approach to serve public interests, with future traffic relief for northern India in mind.

