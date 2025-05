Ukrainian Drone Attack Targets Russian Semiconductor Plant

A Ukrainian drone offensive struck a critical semiconductor plant in Russia's Oryol region, as reported by Ukraine's military. The facility, pivotal for Russian fighter jet and missile manufacturing, was targeted in the strike.

The attack involved ten drones, causing a fire at the Bolkhovsky Semiconductor Devices Plant, known for supplying components to enterprises producing Iskander and Kinzhal missiles.

No immediate comment has been issued by Moscow regarding this incident, despite its ongoing aggression in Ukraine since February 2022. Ukraine continues to retaliate against regular Russian attacks using its fleet of domestically produced drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)