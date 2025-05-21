Guwahati Waterlogging Crisis: Assam CM's Supreme Court Appeal
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has blamed hill cutting in Meghalaya for the recurrent waterlogging in Guwahati. Amidst persistent flooding, Sarma announced an application to the Supreme Court's empowered committee, seeking intervention over the possibility of Guwahati turning into an ocean.
In a recent press conference, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted the significant waterlogging issues affecting Guwahati, attributing the crisis to hill cutting in neighboring Meghalaya. Speaking in Dergaon, Sarma expressed concerns about the future of Guwahati, warning that the city could potentially 'become an ocean' if the current practices continue.
Sarma disclosed that the Assam government has submitted an application to a Supreme Court committee, urging them to inspect the situation in Meghalaya. Acknowledging the challenges in completely preventing artificial floods in urban areas, he emphasized the urgency of addressing the burgeoning construction projects on hilly terrains.
The statement comes in light of recent floods that submerged various parts of Guwahati, with residents facing chest-high water levels in certain locales. The Gauhati High Court had previously criticized the state's handling of the perennial waterlogging issue, labeling the government's efforts as lacking seriousness.
