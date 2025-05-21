Chandigarh Rain Brings Temporary Relief from Intense Heat

Heavy rain lashed Chandigarh and its neighboring regions on Wednesday evening, providing temporary relief from the oppressive heat that had enveloped the area.

The city, which recorded a daytime high of 39.2 degrees Celsius, saw temperatures dip marginally following a 22.6 mm downpour accompanied by gusty winds.

Despite the rainfall, most parts of Haryana and Punjab continued to swelter under extreme heat conditions, with Sirsa in Haryana recording a scorching 47 degrees Celsius, while power outages affected several areas briefly.

(With inputs from agencies.)