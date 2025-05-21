Left Menu

Chandigarh Rain Brings Temporary Relief from Intense Heat

Chandigarh experienced heavy rain on Wednesday evening, offering a brief respite from severe heat. The downpour, measuring 22.6 mm, was preceded by strong winds, reducing temperatures. Power was briefly disrupted. Despite the rain, Haryana and Punjab continued to endure blistering heat with temperatures reaching up to 47 degrees Celsius.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rain lashed Chandigarh and its neighboring regions on Wednesday evening, providing temporary relief from the oppressive heat that had enveloped the area.

The city, which recorded a daytime high of 39.2 degrees Celsius, saw temperatures dip marginally following a 22.6 mm downpour accompanied by gusty winds.

Despite the rainfall, most parts of Haryana and Punjab continued to swelter under extreme heat conditions, with Sirsa in Haryana recording a scorching 47 degrees Celsius, while power outages affected several areas briefly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

