Storm-Induced Power Outages Hit Delhi: Capital on Alert

A severe thunderstorm struck Delhi, causing power outages by downing trees and damaging cables. Discom companies BSES and TPDDL activated Quick Response Teams to restore power promptly but took precautionary measures by temporarily shutting off electricity in some areas to prevent accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:01 IST
Residents in several parts of Delhi were left in the dark late Wednesday evening, as a powerful storm battered the city. High winds and hailing led to significant power outages, primarily due to trees and branches crashing onto electricity lines, according to sources from BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL.

BSES Operations and Maintenance teams were on high alert, deploying Quick Response Teams to swiftly address the power disruptions. Most areas saw a rapid restoration of electricity, though some zones experienced delays due to extensive infrastructure damage.

In a statement, TPDDL highlighted that temporary power suspensions were essential to prevent electrocution and ensure residents' safety. With a focus on public safety, recovery efforts moved quickly across the capital, including in the hardest-hit areas like Bawana and Civil Lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

