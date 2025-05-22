Left Menu

Deluge on Australia's Southeast Coast: Two Dead as Floods Ravage Regions

Flash flooding on Australia's southeast coast has resulted in two deaths, town isolations, and several people missing. New South Wales has been particularly affected, with more rain expected. Emergency services are mobilized to manage evacuations and rescues amid record-breaking water levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Flash flooding on Australia's southeast coast has left two people dead, cut off rural towns, and isolated tens of thousands of residents. Officials have warned of further downpours expected over the next 24 hours, exacerbating the already dire situation.

The severe weather has primarily affected New South Wales, where the body of a 63-year-old man was found in a flooded home near Taree, and another missing man in his 30s was discovered in floodwaters. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns spoke of preparing for more bad news as the region faces 140 flood warnings and potential evacuations for over 50,000 people.

Emergency services have been working tirelessly to rescue stranded residents and evacuate those in danger. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecasted continued heavy rainfall, posing life-threatening flooding risks and challenging rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

