Amrit Bharat Railway Stations: A New Era of Modernization and Heritage

In a significant move to modernize India’s railway infrastructure while preserving its rich heritage, 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations were inaugurated nationwide. Noteworthy is Uttar Pradesh’s contribution with 19 newly revamped stations, which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says symbolize 'New India's blend of heritage and development.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the inauguration ceremony from Bikaner, Rajasthan, as part of the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which aims to enhance passenger experience and regional connectivity. Chief Minister Adityanath highlighted these efforts on his X account, emphasizing the synergy of cultural pride and speed.

The upgraded stations in Uttar Pradesh feature state-of-the-art amenities such as escalators, lifts, and digital displays, along with infrastructure for green energy. By integrating local architecture into their designs, they not only enhance commuter comfort but also aim to stimulate the local economy significantly.

