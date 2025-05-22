Greece Braces for Intense Wildfire Season Amid Climate Change Impacts

On a hillside outside Athens, a coordinated effort is underway as firefighters, rescuers, and the army brace for an approaching wildfire threat near a summer camp.

In a country increasingly vulnerable to climate change, Greece conducted a national exercise near Lavrio, simulating realistic conditions with hot, windy weather following prolonged droughts.

With the forecast predicting an unusually warm June, Greece plans to bolster its firefighting capabilities with increased personnel and equipment, aiming to safeguard human lives, property, and the environment.

