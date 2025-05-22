Left Menu

Torrential Rain Triggers Deadly Landslides in China

Two people have died and 19 remain missing following torrential rain-induced landslides in China's Guizhou province. The military and emergency responders are engaged in rescue efforts. China faces increased climate change-related weather events, prompting risk warnings in multiple regions amid heightened vulnerability due to its large population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:01 IST
Torrential Rain Triggers Deadly Landslides in China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least two individuals have lost their lives while 19 others are reported missing after torrential rains led to landslides in China's southwestern Guizhou province. The military has been mobilized to aid in the rescue efforts, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The fatalities occurred in Changshi township, where the first landslide was recorded. A second landslide hit Qingyang village, trapping individuals from eight separate households. The authorities have consequently issued risk warnings for potential geological disasters in the surrounding areas.

China is grappling with increasingly severe weather phenomena, including prolonged heatwaves and unpredictable heavy rainfall, attributed to climate change impacts. In response, an emergency alert has been activated in Guizhou and neighboring provinces, with over 400 personnel dispatched to manage the crisis. Recent heavy rains in the southern regions have already resulted in additional casualties and prompted further warnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025