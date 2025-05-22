Torrential Rain Triggers Deadly Landslides in China
Two people have died and 19 remain missing following torrential rain-induced landslides in China's Guizhou province. The military and emergency responders are engaged in rescue efforts. China faces increased climate change-related weather events, prompting risk warnings in multiple regions amid heightened vulnerability due to its large population.
At least two individuals have lost their lives while 19 others are reported missing after torrential rains led to landslides in China's southwestern Guizhou province. The military has been mobilized to aid in the rescue efforts, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
The fatalities occurred in Changshi township, where the first landslide was recorded. A second landslide hit Qingyang village, trapping individuals from eight separate households. The authorities have consequently issued risk warnings for potential geological disasters in the surrounding areas.
China is grappling with increasingly severe weather phenomena, including prolonged heatwaves and unpredictable heavy rainfall, attributed to climate change impacts. In response, an emergency alert has been activated in Guizhou and neighboring provinces, with over 400 personnel dispatched to manage the crisis. Recent heavy rains in the southern regions have already resulted in additional casualties and prompted further warnings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Diplomacy Triumphs in Hostage Rescue
Epic Rescue: Operation Freedom in Caracas Embassy
India Braces for Heatwave: IMD Predicts Rising Temperatures and Rainfall
Above-Normal Monsoon Rainfall Forecast for South Asia in 2025: A Boost and a Challenge for the Region
City on Alert: Mock Drills Simulate Emergency Response