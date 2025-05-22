Torrential Rain Triggers Deadly Landslides in China

At least two individuals have lost their lives while 19 others are reported missing after torrential rains led to landslides in China's southwestern Guizhou province. The military has been mobilized to aid in the rescue efforts, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The fatalities occurred in Changshi township, where the first landslide was recorded. A second landslide hit Qingyang village, trapping individuals from eight separate households. The authorities have consequently issued risk warnings for potential geological disasters in the surrounding areas.

China is grappling with increasingly severe weather phenomena, including prolonged heatwaves and unpredictable heavy rainfall, attributed to climate change impacts. In response, an emergency alert has been activated in Guizhou and neighboring provinces, with over 400 personnel dispatched to manage the crisis. Recent heavy rains in the southern regions have already resulted in additional casualties and prompted further warnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)