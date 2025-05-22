Tragic Incident: Biker Killed by Uprooted Tree in Bengaluru
In Koramangala, Bengaluru, a biker named Moodali Giri lost his life when a tree uprooted by heavy rain fell on him. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. The incident injured a pillion rider and is part of a series of rain-related fatalities in Karnataka.
A tragic accident occurred in Koramangala, Bengaluru, as a biker named Moodali Giri was killed when a tree, uprooted by heavy rains, fell on him, local authorities confirmed on Thursday.
Despite swift efforts to get him medical attention, Giri lost his life en route to the hospital. The pillion rider suffered severe injuries and is currently under medical care.
This incident adds to a disturbing pattern, as Karnataka has witnessed six rain-related deaths within five days, including four in Bengaluru alone, compelling authorities to reassess safety measures.
