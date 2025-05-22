MMRDA Proposes Fare Fixation Committee for Mumbai Metro Lines

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced a proposal to establish a Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) specifically for Metro Lines 2A and 7. This measure aims to maintain transparency and robust governance without immediately affecting fare rates, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Complying with Sections 33 and 34 of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act 2002, the MMRDA's proposal has been approved as a statutory requirement. The Act necessitates the formation of such committees by the Central government, aimed at recommending appropriate fare structures for metro rail services.

The proposed committee will consist of a chairperson, who is or has been a high court judge, and two additional members nominated by the Central and State governments. This governance framework reinforces the commitment to managed and accountable public transport, with no immediate fare revisions anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)