Devastating Floods Ravage Australia's Southeast
In Australia's southeast, relentless flooding after three days of heavy rain claimed four lives, isolated 50,000 people, and caused widespread destruction. Emergency services continued rescue and supply operations as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese planned a visit to the affected areas. Authorities warned of ongoing risks in flooded regions.
- Country:
- Australia
Catastrophic flooding in Australia's southeast has resulted in four fatalities after three consecutive days of torrential rain. The severe weather event has cut off entire towns, claimed livestock, and destroyed homes, with emergency services struggling to reach an estimated 50,000 stranded individuals.
Authorities have cautioned returning residents about the potential hazards present in flood-affected areas, such as contaminants and electrical dangers. Damian Johnston, Deputy Commissioner of State Emergency Services, advised vigilance when assessing damaged property.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his impending visit to the crisis-hit areas, as more than 100 schools remain shut and thousands of properties lack power. In the meantime, Warragamba Dam nears capacity, threatening further inundation around Sydney.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Confirms Safety of Personnel Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Weather Woes: Showers and Advisories Grip Northern India
Maersk Weathering Trade Storm: Navigating the U.S.-China Dispute and Red Sea Disruptions
Urgent Evacuation Advisory for Chinese Nationals in Sudan
BSF says it is stopping ceremonial retreat events at all 3 border points along Pakistan border in Punjab in view of public safety.