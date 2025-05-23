Devastating Floods Ravage Australia's Southeast

Catastrophic flooding in Australia's southeast has resulted in four fatalities after three consecutive days of torrential rain. The severe weather event has cut off entire towns, claimed livestock, and destroyed homes, with emergency services struggling to reach an estimated 50,000 stranded individuals.

Authorities have cautioned returning residents about the potential hazards present in flood-affected areas, such as contaminants and electrical dangers. Damian Johnston, Deputy Commissioner of State Emergency Services, advised vigilance when assessing damaged property.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his impending visit to the crisis-hit areas, as more than 100 schools remain shut and thousands of properties lack power. In the meantime, Warragamba Dam nears capacity, threatening further inundation around Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)