EU Tightens Deforestation Checks on Select Nations

The European Union has identified four nations that will face stringent scrutiny under its newly established anti-deforestation law, while others like Brazil and Indonesia will experience lighter checks. The Commission's ruling categorizes imports from Belarus, Myanmar, North Korea, and Russia as "high risk," subjecting them to more rigorous inspections.

This landmark legislation mandates companies to adhere to due diligence protocols when exporting goods like soy, beef, and palm oil to the EU, with risk assessments based on the country's deforestation rates. Brazil and Indonesia, despite historically high deforestation levels, are classified as "standard risk."

Resistance from affected nations is strong, with Indonesian officials criticizing the law for being overly burdensome. Environmental groups argue the law should be more expansive, while the EU claims its classifications are informed by scientific data. The law's enforcement commences in late 2025 for large firms, with significant fines for non-compliance.

