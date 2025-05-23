Left Menu

EU Tightens Deforestation Checks on Select Nations

The EU's anti-deforestation law places strict compliance checks on commodities from Belarus, Myanmar, North Korea, and Russia, sparing Brazil and Indonesia the toughest rules. Companies must show evidence of sustainable sourcing, with non-compliance leading to heavy fines. Criticism arises over perceived inadequacies in protecting global forests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:43 IST
EU Tightens Deforestation Checks on Select Nations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union has identified four nations that will face stringent scrutiny under its newly established anti-deforestation law, while others like Brazil and Indonesia will experience lighter checks. The Commission's ruling categorizes imports from Belarus, Myanmar, North Korea, and Russia as "high risk," subjecting them to more rigorous inspections.

This landmark legislation mandates companies to adhere to due diligence protocols when exporting goods like soy, beef, and palm oil to the EU, with risk assessments based on the country's deforestation rates. Brazil and Indonesia, despite historically high deforestation levels, are classified as "standard risk."

Resistance from affected nations is strong, with Indonesian officials criticizing the law for being overly burdensome. Environmental groups argue the law should be more expansive, while the EU claims its classifications are informed by scientific data. The law's enforcement commences in late 2025 for large firms, with significant fines for non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025