Bengaluru Metro Expansion on Track: Centre to Review Phase-2 and 3A Proposals

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar discussed the Bengaluru Metro Phase-2 and 3A proposals, urging the Karnataka government to focus on urban reforms and legacy waste management. The Centre will review and potentially approve these projects pending state approval, promising to fund future urban initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is set to review proposals for Bengaluru Metro's expansion, focusing on Phases 2 and 3A, following state approval, as announced by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Khattar praised ongoing urban development projects in Bengaluru and pressed the Karnataka government to prioritize waste management and apply for the 'Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SSASCI) 2025-26'.

He highlighted the need for sustainable development and increased public transport efficiency, urging reforms to secure a 50-year interest-free loan from the Centre. The proposed Metro extension will further support Bengaluru's infrastructure and urban planning initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

