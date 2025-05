Transforming Travel: Amrit Bharat Revamps India’s Railway Stations

In an ambitious move to enhance railway passengers' experience, the Amrit Bharat Station Redevelopment Scheme focuses on upgrading facilities at mid and small-sized stations across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the initiative, targeting 103 stations nationwide, including five in Karnataka.

The project promises improved amenities such as widened foot-over-bridges, updated reservation centres and provisions for greater accessibility, all while showcasing local culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)