Tragic Explosion on Hudson River Sewage Boat: A Fatal Incident

An early morning explosion on a sewage-carrying boat docked on New York City's Hudson River resulted in one death and one injury, authorities confirmed Saturday. The incident claimed the life of a 59-year-old man, whose identity has yet to be disclosed.

Fire Department Deputy Assistant Chief David Simms stated that the cause of the explosion is currently being investigated. The injured worker was hospitalized, while a third worker declined medical assistance. The boat, a city-owned facility, was located near the North River Wastewater Treatment Plant when the blast took place.

First responders who answered the emergency call discovered the victim unconscious in the river. According to the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, the deceased was a 33-year veteran of the agency. DEP Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing the worker as a valued and experienced member.

