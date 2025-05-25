Left Menu

Tragic Explosion on Hudson River Sewage Boat: A Fatal Incident

A tragic explosion occurred on a boat carrying raw sewage docked on the Hudson River, claiming the life of a longtime New York City Department of Environmental Protection employee. The incident, which is under investigation, also injured another worker. The blast spread sewage over the deck, necessitating decontamination processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-05-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 03:44 IST
Tragic Explosion on Hudson River Sewage Boat: A Fatal Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An early morning explosion on a sewage-carrying boat docked on New York City's Hudson River resulted in one death and one injury, authorities confirmed Saturday. The incident claimed the life of a 59-year-old man, whose identity has yet to be disclosed.

Fire Department Deputy Assistant Chief David Simms stated that the cause of the explosion is currently being investigated. The injured worker was hospitalized, while a third worker declined medical assistance. The boat, a city-owned facility, was located near the North River Wastewater Treatment Plant when the blast took place.

First responders who answered the emergency call discovered the victim unconscious in the river. According to the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, the deceased was a 33-year veteran of the agency. DEP Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing the worker as a valued and experienced member.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025