Blaze in Bhubaneswar: Mattress Factory Fire Under Control

A fire erupted at a mattress factory in Bhubaneswar, causing property and equipment damage. The incident occurred around 1 am in the Mancheswar area, with firefighters controlling the blaze after four hours. There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-05-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 14:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire erupted early Sunday at a mattress factory in Bhubaneswar, officials reported. Although the blaze resulted in substantial damage to property and equipment, there were no casualties.

The fire, which began at approximately 1 am in the Mancheswar area, was finally brought under control after firefighters battled the blaze for over four hours.

The precise cause of the fire remains a mystery as investigations continue to unfold.

