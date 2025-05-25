Power Crisis in Delhi: Storms Plunge Capital into Darkness

In a dramatic turn of weather events, an intense overnight thunderstorm wreaked havoc across the national capital, causing widespread power outages. Discoms reported significant damage to electrical infrastructure, primarily due to uprooted trees and fallen branches.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited's spokesperson announced that they swiftly mobilized teams to commence restoration work, prioritizing the severely affected areas. Temporary power cuts were implemented as a precaution to ensure public safety before conditions were safe enough to resume normal supply.

The storm not only disrupted electricity but also grounded flights and submerged parts of the city in water. Meteorological reports indicated wind speeds reaching 82 kmph, with 81.2 mm of rainfall recorded over a six-hour period. Restoration efforts are ongoing, as authorities tackle the aftermath of this severe weather episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)