Power Crisis in Delhi: Storms Plunge Capital into Darkness

Overnight heavy rains and thunderstorms caused significant damage to electrical installations in Delhi, disrupting power supply across multiple areas. Discoms, including Tata Power, launched immediate restoration efforts to address the outages caused by uprooted trees and damaged infrastructure. The storm also impacted flight operations and caused widespread waterlogging.

Updated: 25-05-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 14:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

In a dramatic turn of weather events, an intense overnight thunderstorm wreaked havoc across the national capital, causing widespread power outages. Discoms reported significant damage to electrical infrastructure, primarily due to uprooted trees and fallen branches.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited's spokesperson announced that they swiftly mobilized teams to commence restoration work, prioritizing the severely affected areas. Temporary power cuts were implemented as a precaution to ensure public safety before conditions were safe enough to resume normal supply.

The storm not only disrupted electricity but also grounded flights and submerged parts of the city in water. Meteorological reports indicated wind speeds reaching 82 kmph, with 81.2 mm of rainfall recorded over a six-hour period. Restoration efforts are ongoing, as authorities tackle the aftermath of this severe weather episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

