Southwest Monsoon to Arrive Early in Madhya Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the southwest monsoon is on track to arrive in Madhya Pradesh earlier than usual, likely in the first week of June.

The monsoon made its earliest entry into the Indian mainland since 2009, reaching Kerala on Saturday. According to Divya Surendran, the forecast in-charge at the IMD Bhopal Centre, the rain-bearing system is advancing ahead of its regular timetable.

After touching Maharashtra, it is set to reach key cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru within three days. Historically, the monsoon entered Madhya Pradesh on June 21 last year, and June 24 in 2023, typically beginning from the state's western part around June 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)