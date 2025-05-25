Left Menu

Southwest Monsoon to Arrive Early in Madhya Pradesh

The southwest monsoon is anticipated to arrive in Madhya Pradesh in early June, advancing ahead of its usual schedule. Following its early onset in Kerala, the monsoon is progressing quickly, expected in Mumbai and Bengaluru soon. The early arrival contrasts with previous years' later dates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-05-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 15:50 IST
Southwest Monsoon to Arrive Early in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the southwest monsoon is on track to arrive in Madhya Pradesh earlier than usual, likely in the first week of June.

The monsoon made its earliest entry into the Indian mainland since 2009, reaching Kerala on Saturday. According to Divya Surendran, the forecast in-charge at the IMD Bhopal Centre, the rain-bearing system is advancing ahead of its regular timetable.

After touching Maharashtra, it is set to reach key cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru within three days. Historically, the monsoon entered Madhya Pradesh on June 21 last year, and June 24 in 2023, typically beginning from the state's western part around June 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025