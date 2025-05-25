Blazing Heat Persists Amid Rainy Interludes in Uttar Pradesh

Despite recent bouts of rain and wind in some western districts, Uttar Pradesh remained sweltering on Sunday, with high temperatures hovering close to 40 degrees Celsius, according to the local weather bureau.

Muzaffarnagar experienced the heaviest rainfall at 14 mm, leading to power outages and tree damage. Other districts such as Prayagraj and Bareilly also recorded notable precipitation. Sunday's hottest spot was Banda, with a high of 41 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in cities like Kanpur and Jhansi remained high.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for scattered rain and thundershowers across the state for Monday, offering potential relief from the persistent heatwave conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)