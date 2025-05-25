Blazing Heat Persists Amid Rainy Interludes in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh faced sweltering temperatures near 40°C, with some western districts experiencing strong winds and rain. Areas like Muzaffarnagar saw significant rainfall, causing power disruptions. Banda reported the peak temperature at 41°C. Meteorologists predict isolated rain/thundershowers across the state on Monday.
Despite recent bouts of rain and wind in some western districts, Uttar Pradesh remained sweltering on Sunday, with high temperatures hovering close to 40 degrees Celsius, according to the local weather bureau.
Muzaffarnagar experienced the heaviest rainfall at 14 mm, leading to power outages and tree damage. Other districts such as Prayagraj and Bareilly also recorded notable precipitation. Sunday's hottest spot was Banda, with a high of 41 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in cities like Kanpur and Jhansi remained high.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for scattered rain and thundershowers across the state for Monday, offering potential relief from the persistent heatwave conditions.
