Devastating Downpour Hits the Nilgiris: A Tale of Survival and Suspension

The Nilgiris district experienced torrential rains, leading to the tragic death of a 15-year-old boy. Flash floods submerged a car with three tourists, but local authorities successfully rescued them. Subsequently, tourist activities, including boating and access to popular sites, were suspended as heavy rains persisted.

Updated: 25-05-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:35 IST
Devastating Downpour Hits the Nilgiris: A Tale of Survival and Suspension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nilgiris district faced relentless rainfall on Sunday, resulting in the unfortunate death of a 15-year-old boy due to a rain-related incident, officials reported.

Flash floods near the area partially submerged a vehicle carrying three tourists from Kerala, prompting them to raise an alarm. This drew people's attention, leading to a swift response from local authorities. Fire and Rescue Services personnel managed to rescue the stranded tourists safely.

In response to the heavy rains, authorities announced the suspension of several tourist services, including boating activities and access to popular attractions such as the botanical garden and Pykara waterfalls, as the region recorded significant rainfall on May 25.

