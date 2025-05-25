Devastating Downpour Hits the Nilgiris: A Tale of Survival and Suspension
The Nilgiris district experienced torrential rains, leading to the tragic death of a 15-year-old boy. Flash floods submerged a car with three tourists, but local authorities successfully rescued them. Subsequently, tourist activities, including boating and access to popular sites, were suspended as heavy rains persisted.
- Country:
- India
The Nilgiris district faced relentless rainfall on Sunday, resulting in the unfortunate death of a 15-year-old boy due to a rain-related incident, officials reported.
Flash floods near the area partially submerged a vehicle carrying three tourists from Kerala, prompting them to raise an alarm. This drew people's attention, leading to a swift response from local authorities. Fire and Rescue Services personnel managed to rescue the stranded tourists safely.
In response to the heavy rains, authorities announced the suspension of several tourist services, including boating activities and access to popular attractions such as the botanical garden and Pykara waterfalls, as the region recorded significant rainfall on May 25.
ALSO READ
Kerala Students Return Amidst India-Pakistan Tension
Kerala Students Return Amid Heightened India-Pakistan Conflict
Monsoon expected to reach Kerala on May 27, ahead of normal onset on June 1: IMD.
A K Antony's Endorsement and Congress Rejuvenation in Kerala
Early Monsoon Arrival in Kerala: What It Means for India