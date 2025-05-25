Devastating Downpour Hits the Nilgiris: A Tale of Survival and Suspension

The Nilgiris district faced relentless rainfall on Sunday, resulting in the unfortunate death of a 15-year-old boy due to a rain-related incident, officials reported.

Flash floods near the area partially submerged a vehicle carrying three tourists from Kerala, prompting them to raise an alarm. This drew people's attention, leading to a swift response from local authorities. Fire and Rescue Services personnel managed to rescue the stranded tourists safely.

In response to the heavy rains, authorities announced the suspension of several tourist services, including boating activities and access to popular attractions such as the botanical garden and Pykara waterfalls, as the region recorded significant rainfall on May 25.