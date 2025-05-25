Record-Breaking May Rainfall Drenches Delhi

In an extraordinary weather event, Delhi recorded its wettest May since weather records began in 1901, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A thunderstorm that pummeled the capital in the early hours of Sunday alone deposited 81.4 mm of rain, propelling the month's total rainfall to a staggering 186.4 mm, surpassing the previous high of 165 mm set in May 2008.

The storm, which struck around 2 am, brought gusty winds reaching 82 kmph. It caused widespread waterlogging, uprooted trees, and significant disruptions, including affecting flights at the airport. The IMD classified Sunday's deluge as 'heavy,' marking it the city's second-highest 24-hour May rainfall, after 119.3 mm recorded in May 2021. The storm also led to a sharp drop in temperatures, with the mercury plunging 10 degrees at Safdarjung.

The intense storm was triggered by the interaction of moist southeasterly winds with dry westerlies and was further intensified by three active systems: a western disturbance over Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, and two upper air cyclonic circulations. While no alerts are issued for the upcoming days, the IMD forecasts intermittent light rain and thunderstorms to continue. Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at a cool 31.6 degrees Celsius.