Monsoon Mania: Early Showers Surprise Mumbai in 2025

The southwest monsoon has arrived in Mumbai 16 days ahead of its usual schedule, marking the earliest onset since 1950, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This follows its early appearance in Kerala, indicating a significant shift from the usual June 1st date.

Despite the early arrival, meteorologists caution that this does not necessarily correlate with the total seasonal rainfall across the country. The monsoon, characterized by large-scale variabilities, remains influenced by global, regional, and local climatic conditions.

The monsoon is vital for India's agriculture-driven economy, crucially supporting crop water requirements, reservoir replenishment, and hydropower generation. Agriculture constitutes 18.2% of India's GDP and sustains nearly 42% of the population, underscoring the significance of the monsoon's timely and abundant rainfall.