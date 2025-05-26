Monsoon Mayhem: Mumbai Drowns Amid Political Storm

Mumbai has been plunged into chaos as early monsoon rains resulted in severe flooding across the city. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde acknowledged the intensity of the downpour, with certain locales recording over 200mm of rainfall, hampering transportation networks.

As the downpour took the city by surprise, the administration faced heavy criticism. Opposition leaders lambasted the government for failing to complete pre-monsoon preparations, accusing the ruling coalition of misplaced priorities and neglecting crucial infrastructural needs.

In the political fallout, officials promised to address drainage issues aggressively. Critics remain skeptical, highlighting concerns of government apathy despite massive spending, pointing fingers at ongoing systemic failures in city management during crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)