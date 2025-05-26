Left Menu

BBMP Chief Commissioner Directs Comprehensive Flood Mitigation Measures

Maheshwar Rao, BBMP chief commissioner, orders the resolution of flood-prone issues in Bengaluru. With 166 out of 210 locations addressed, a focus is set on active measures in monsoon-affected areas. Plans include ongoing desilting, implementing sluice gates, and tackling stagnant water to prevent traffic chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:54 IST
BBMP Chief Commissioner Directs Comprehensive Flood Mitigation Measures
Maheshwar Rao
  • Country:
  • India

BBMP chief commissioner, Maheshwar Rao, on Monday instructed officials to tackle flooding issues in areas prone to monsoon deluges within BBMP limits. Addressing a meeting at the BBMP head office, Rao declared that issues have been resolved at 166 of the 210 identified flood-prone locations.

Rao stressed the importance of ensuring the smooth flow of stormwater through drains during the rainy season. He emphasized that desilting operations must be routine, especially in areas with incomplete stormwater infrastructure. Zonal commissioners will verify the resolution of these areas and implement immediate interim measures for the remaining locations.

To aid mitigation, sluice gates are installed in 13 of the city's lakes, with plans for more. Rao also directed that roadside waste transfer operations be relocated, and teams must be prepared to handle fallen trees during storms. Special and zonal commissioners were present to support these directives.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025