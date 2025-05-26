BBMP Chief Commissioner Directs Comprehensive Flood Mitigation Measures

BBMP chief commissioner, Maheshwar Rao, on Monday instructed officials to tackle flooding issues in areas prone to monsoon deluges within BBMP limits. Addressing a meeting at the BBMP head office, Rao declared that issues have been resolved at 166 of the 210 identified flood-prone locations.

Rao stressed the importance of ensuring the smooth flow of stormwater through drains during the rainy season. He emphasized that desilting operations must be routine, especially in areas with incomplete stormwater infrastructure. Zonal commissioners will verify the resolution of these areas and implement immediate interim measures for the remaining locations.

To aid mitigation, sluice gates are installed in 13 of the city's lakes, with plans for more. Rao also directed that roadside waste transfer operations be relocated, and teams must be prepared to handle fallen trees during storms. Special and zonal commissioners were present to support these directives.