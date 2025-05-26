Monsoon Mayhem: Political Storm Over Mumbai's Waterlogged Metro

Mumbai's early monsoon onset erupted into a political showdown as both ruling and opposition parties exchanged blame over the city's waterlogging woes.

Operations on Metro Line 3 were suspended after heavy rains flooded an underground station, prompting criticism from opposition leaders, including Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde attributed the disruption to unexpected rainfall, while critics pointed to governance failures and inadequate preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)