Monsoon Mayhem: Political Storm Over Mumbai's Waterlogged Metro
The early arrival of the monsoon in Maharashtra sparked political controversy over Mumbai's waterlogging, with the ruling Mahayuti bloc and opposition trading blame. Heavy rains halted operations on Mumbai's Metro Line 3, leading to criticism of government preparedness. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde cited unexpected rainfall as the cause, while opposition leaders criticized governance failures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:39 IST
India
- India
Mumbai's early monsoon onset erupted into a political showdown as both ruling and opposition parties exchanged blame over the city's waterlogging woes.
Operations on Metro Line 3 were suspended after heavy rains flooded an underground station, prompting criticism from opposition leaders, including Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT).
Deputy CM Eknath Shinde attributed the disruption to unexpected rainfall, while critics pointed to governance failures and inadequate preparations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
