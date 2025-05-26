Empowering Grassroots: Unveiling the Panchayat Advancement Index to Foster Holistic Development

On Monday, Raj Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary of the Panchayati Raj Ministry, emphasized that protecting the nation's borders is not the only act of patriotism. During the launch of a two-day workshop on the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), he highlighted that contributing to national development is equally patriotic.

The PAI aims to enable precise data-based monitoring and planning at the village panchayat level, ensuring inclusive and sustainable development. Bharadwaj pointed out the index's capability to analyze over 100 indicators, providing a comprehensive snapshot of development across the country.

In addition to launching the second phase of PAI, a new portal, Local Indicator Framework (LIF) Booklet, and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) were introduced. Saurabh Garg from MoSPI and NITI Aayog's Senior Advisor, Rajib Kumar Sen, praised the index's role in pursuing Sustainable Development Goals and promoting localized progress for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)