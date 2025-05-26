Left Menu

Empowering Grassroots: Unveiling the Panchayat Advancement Index to Foster Holistic Development

The Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) has been launched to assess and monitor village-level development in India. With over 100 indicators, the PAI is designed to support sustainable growth through data-driven planning. It aligns with sustainable development goals, addressing themes like health, education, and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:10 IST
On Monday, Raj Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary of the Panchayati Raj Ministry, emphasized that protecting the nation's borders is not the only act of patriotism. During the launch of a two-day workshop on the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), he highlighted that contributing to national development is equally patriotic.

The PAI aims to enable precise data-based monitoring and planning at the village panchayat level, ensuring inclusive and sustainable development. Bharadwaj pointed out the index's capability to analyze over 100 indicators, providing a comprehensive snapshot of development across the country.

In addition to launching the second phase of PAI, a new portal, Local Indicator Framework (LIF) Booklet, and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) were introduced. Saurabh Garg from MoSPI and NITI Aayog's Senior Advisor, Rajib Kumar Sen, praised the index's role in pursuing Sustainable Development Goals and promoting localized progress for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

