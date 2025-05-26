Bengaluru Breaks Rainfall Record in Wettest May Ever

Bengaluru City has experienced its wettest May on record, clocking a total rainfall of 307.9 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This surpasses the previous record, set just a year earlier, in May 2023, with 305.4 mm.

The IMD has predicted that light to moderate showers are likely to continue until May 31. Residents should also expect generally cloudy skies and wind speeds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph over the next 48 hours.

Historically, the wettest Mays in Bengaluru saw rainfall levels at 270.4 mm in 2022, followed by 241.9 mm in 2017, and 239.8 mm in 2018. Current weather conditions are expected to maintain temperatures around 26°C during the day and 20°C at night.

(With inputs from agencies.)