Left Menu

Kerala's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods, and the Struggle for Safety

Kerala endures severe monsoon rains, leading to devastation and displacement. The downpours have claimed four lives and damaged thousands of homes, prompting widespread evacuations. Relief efforts are underway as uprooted trees disrupt transport and power supplies. Authorities remain on high alert amid the ongoing threat of landslides and flooding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:46 IST
Kerala's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods, and the Struggle for Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

KERALA: Heavy monsoon rains continue to disrupt daily life, causing significant destruction and displacing residents. The continuous downpour, which has already claimed four lives, has damaged nearly 900 homes across the state, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

In response to the crisis, authorities have established several relief camps in heavily affected districts like Wayanad and Kozhikode. Intense rains and strong winds have led to power outages and widespread flooding, affecting both rural and urban areas and uprooting trees that have disrupted road and rail transport.

With a red alert in effect across 11 districts and an orange alert in three others, the state remains on edge. The Kerala State Electricity Board reported major losses due to damaged infrastructure, while district administrations have declared educational holidays to ensure safety. Residents are urged to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025