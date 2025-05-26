Kerala's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods, and the Struggle for Safety

KERALA: Heavy monsoon rains continue to disrupt daily life, causing significant destruction and displacing residents. The continuous downpour, which has already claimed four lives, has damaged nearly 900 homes across the state, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

In response to the crisis, authorities have established several relief camps in heavily affected districts like Wayanad and Kozhikode. Intense rains and strong winds have led to power outages and widespread flooding, affecting both rural and urban areas and uprooting trees that have disrupted road and rail transport.

With a red alert in effect across 11 districts and an orange alert in three others, the state remains on edge. The Kerala State Electricity Board reported major losses due to damaged infrastructure, while district administrations have declared educational holidays to ensure safety. Residents are urged to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)