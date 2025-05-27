Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Shandong Chemical Plant

A chemical plant in Shandong, China, experienced an explosion on Tuesday. While rescuers are on the scene, the authorities have not disclosed any information about potential casualties. The incident was reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

An explosion has occurred at a chemical plant in Shandong province, eastern China, as reported by CCTV, a state broadcaster.

Emergency responders are currently at the location, working diligently to manage the situation and assess damage.

Authorities have not yet provided any updates regarding potential casualties from the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

