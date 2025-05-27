Rajasthan Braces for Thunderstorms Amid Rising Temperatures
Thunderstorms and rain are expected in parts of Rajasthan over the next few days, while other areas will see rising temperatures, according to the Meteorological Center Jaipur. The forecast includes strong thunderstorms and moderate rain in several divisions. Meanwhile, heatwaves may push temperatures to 46°C in western Rajasthan's border areas.
The Meteorological Center in Jaipur has predicted that Rajasthan will experience thunderstorms and rain, as temperatures in other areas surge. The mixed weather patterns are set to persist over the coming days, affecting different parts of the state.
Forecasts indicate strong thunderstorms, along with light to moderate rain, particularly targeting the divisions of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Kota, and Jaipur between May 27 and 29. Despite this, a heatwave will maintain its grip on certain regions, pushing maximum temperatures higher.
Expect the mercury to climb by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across much of Rajasthan, with predictions suggesting temperatures could soar to 44 to 46 degrees Celsius in the western border areas. The past 24 hours have already seen light rainfall, with Banswara's Kushalgarh recording the highest at 20 mm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
