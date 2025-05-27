Blazing Temperatures Sizzle Sindh Amidst Intense Heatwave

Sindh province in Pakistan is currently grappling with a punishing heatwave, producing some of the week's highest temperatures, the country's Met Department reports. Numerous regions across Sindh experienced scorching heat and dry weather on Tuesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD has warned that the extreme heat and arid conditions are expected to persist for the next two days, with temperatures predicted to soar to 46 degrees Celsius in locales such as Mithi and Badin, while Jacobabad and Dalbandin will see up to 45 degrees Celsius. Karachi, the nation's economic center, has similarly been facing high temperatures of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius over the past several days.

Officials at the PMD have advised residents throughout Sindh to exercise caution amidst the intense heat, recommending that those in areas prone to dust storms remain indoors to mitigate respiratory risks. Meanwhile, the PMD forecasts that the rest of the country will also endure high temperatures, though some regions in Punjab and Balochistan may receive rain and winds this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)