Chaos Aboard: Holiday Boat Party Ends in Coastal Shooting

During a festive holiday weekend, chaos ensued on a boat in South Carolina when a shooting erupted, injuring 11 people, authorities reported.

Police Chief Kris Leonhardt confirmed three victims remain hospitalized, but all are expected to recover. The incident, which began as a dispute, occurred on a dock as partygoers disembarked.

Investigators face challenges as the majority of attendees were not locals, complicating efforts to gather information and make arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)