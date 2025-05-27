Chaos Aboard: Holiday Boat Party Ends in Coastal Shooting
A holiday weekend party aboard a charter boat along the South Carolina coast turned tragic when a dispute escalated into a shooting, injuring 11 people. No arrests have been made, and authorities are investigating. The incident complicates the investigation as many attendees were from out of town.
During a festive holiday weekend, chaos ensued on a boat in South Carolina when a shooting erupted, injuring 11 people, authorities reported.
Police Chief Kris Leonhardt confirmed three victims remain hospitalized, but all are expected to recover. The incident, which began as a dispute, occurred on a dock as partygoers disembarked.
Investigators face challenges as the majority of attendees were not locals, complicating efforts to gather information and make arrests.
