Chaos Aboard: Holiday Boat Party Ends in Coastal Shooting

A holiday weekend party aboard a charter boat along the South Carolina coast turned tragic when a dispute escalated into a shooting, injuring 11 people. No arrests have been made, and authorities are investigating. The incident complicates the investigation as many attendees were from out of town.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a festive holiday weekend, chaos ensued on a boat in South Carolina when a shooting erupted, injuring 11 people, authorities reported.

Police Chief Kris Leonhardt confirmed three victims remain hospitalized, but all are expected to recover. The incident, which began as a dispute, occurred on a dock as partygoers disembarked.

Investigators face challenges as the majority of attendees were not locals, complicating efforts to gather information and make arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

