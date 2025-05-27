Left Menu

Kerala's Shoreline Crisis: Tackling the Aftermath of a Sunk Liberian Ship

Kerala's government swiftly reacts to a maritime crisis after a Liberian cargo ship sinks off the coast, releasing plastics and potentially hazardous materials. State and local officials, alongside disaster management teams, coordinate efforts to clean up the debris and assess any environmental risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to a maritime crisis, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for urgent actions after a Liberian cargo ship sank off the state's coast, releasing plastics and potential toxic waste. The Chief Secretary convened a meeting with district collectors to mobilize cleanup efforts.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) was tasked with providing protocols for handling debris washing ashore as part of the Chief Minister's emergency directives. Volunteer forces, supervised by the Fire and Rescue Department, have also been organized for efficient waste management.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal visited the affected coastal regions, urging prompt action and scientific assessment of potential hazards. Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard continues monitoring and managing an oil slick resulting from the shipwreck to prevent further environmental damage.

