Kerala's Shoreline Crisis: Tackling the Aftermath of a Sunk Liberian Ship

In a swift response to a maritime crisis, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for urgent actions after a Liberian cargo ship sank off the state's coast, releasing plastics and potential toxic waste. The Chief Secretary convened a meeting with district collectors to mobilize cleanup efforts.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) was tasked with providing protocols for handling debris washing ashore as part of the Chief Minister's emergency directives. Volunteer forces, supervised by the Fire and Rescue Department, have also been organized for efficient waste management.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal visited the affected coastal regions, urging prompt action and scientific assessment of potential hazards. Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard continues monitoring and managing an oil slick resulting from the shipwreck to prevent further environmental damage.