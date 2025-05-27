Demolition Drums: The Tughlakabad Eviction Controversy

In a sweeping anti-encroachment operation on Tuesday, around 100 temporary shops were razed in Harkesh Nagar, part of the Tughlakabad Assembly constituency. The authorities used bulldozers to remove the illegal constructions, leaving several residents and shop owners in distress.

Shopkeepers expressed dismay over the sudden demolition, noting they had vending certificates that should have protected them. Deepak, whose shop was demolished, lamented the lack of notice or time to retrieve belongings, raising concerns about the legal conduct of the authorities.

The controversial move has led to accusations against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for possible procedural lapses, while the civic body remains silent. Many affected have been operating in the area for decades, compounding the sense of injustice.

