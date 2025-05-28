Tragedy in Kalkaji: Electrocution Risk Unveiled in DDA Park
A nine-year-old boy died from electrocution in a southeast Delhi park. An inspection revealed serious electrical safety hazards, including an open electrical feeder pillar with exposed wires. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi and associated agencies are scrutinizing maintenance lapses under a 2016 tripartite agreement.
Two days after the tragic death of a nine-year-old boy in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cited significant lapses in the park's electrical infrastructure. They identified a power feeder pillar as unsafe and hazardous.
A statement from MCD on Tuesday detailed a joint inspection conducted on May 26 by officials from multiple departments, including the Labour Department, Delhi Police, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), MCD, and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), which maintains park lighting.
The investigation revealed an open, damaged three-phase electrical feeder pillar with exposed, uninsulated wires inside the DDA LIG Flats park, posing a severe electrocution threat. Responsibilities under a 2016 tripartite agreement were scrutinized, highlighting maintenance obligations of EESL.
