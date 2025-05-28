Left Menu

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX's Starship launched successfully on its ninth test flight, releasing mock satellites and aiming for a splashdown in the Indian Ocean. Equipped with recycled boosters, it represents a step towards lunar missions planned by NASA. Enhancements include thermal tiles and catch fittings for future missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Texas | Updated: 28-05-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 05:35 IST
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

SpaceX has successfully launched its colossal Starship rocket on its ninth demonstration flight, following a series of prior setbacks. The latest mission was a significant milestone as Starship released mock satellites during hypersonic flight.

Tuesday's launch from SpaceX's Starbase in Texas saw the 123-metre rocket use a recycled booster, marking another ambitious step in its evolution. Unlike earlier attempts, which were cut short over the Caribbean Sea, this mission saw Starship navigate skies en route to its targeted splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

NASA's interest in Starship's progress grows, as future missions will rely on this rocket technology to eventually return astronauts to the lunar surface. This latest test included enhancements such as thermal tiles and catch fittings, aiming for sustained success in upcoming lunar missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025