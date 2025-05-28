Hefty Penalties Imposed on Mumbai Pump Operators Amidst Monsoon Chaos

The Mumbai civic authority has slapped a Rs 10 lakh fine on each operator of four mini pumping stations for failing to prevent waterlogging during a heavy downpour.

The torrential rain on Monday led to water accumulation in Mumbai's low-lying areas, disrupting vehicle movement and suburban train services.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) indicated that stations in Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Yellow Gate, and Chunabhatti were penalized for not setting up operational pumps, resulting in traffic chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)