Left Menu

Devastating LPG Explosion Injures Family of Four in Pune

A LPG leak caused an explosion and fire in a Pune family's home, seriously injuring all four members. The parents suffered 80% burns, while their teenage children faced 40% burns. Police and neighbors responded promptly, leading to the family's urgent hospitalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:14 IST
Devastating LPG Explosion Injures Family of Four in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A family of four was critically injured in an explosion triggered by a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) leak in Pune on Wednesday morning, confirmed police officials.

Residing in Wadkar Mala locality, the incident unfolded as a faulty stove knob prompted the gas leak. The explosion erupted when the woman ignited the stove with a lighter.

All family members were hospitalized with severe burns, with the parents sustaining 80% and their children 40% burns. Neighbors quickly alerted emergency services, ensuring swift medical intervention.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025