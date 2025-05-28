Devastating LPG Explosion Injures Family of Four in Pune
A LPG leak caused an explosion and fire in a Pune family's home, seriously injuring all four members. The parents suffered 80% burns, while their teenage children faced 40% burns. Police and neighbors responded promptly, leading to the family's urgent hospitalization.
A family of four was critically injured in an explosion triggered by a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) leak in Pune on Wednesday morning, confirmed police officials.
Residing in Wadkar Mala locality, the incident unfolded as a faulty stove knob prompted the gas leak. The explosion erupted when the woman ignited the stove with a lighter.
All family members were hospitalized with severe burns, with the parents sustaining 80% and their children 40% burns. Neighbors quickly alerted emergency services, ensuring swift medical intervention.
