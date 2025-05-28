Devastating LPG Explosion Injures Family of Four in Pune

A family of four was critically injured in an explosion triggered by a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) leak in Pune on Wednesday morning, confirmed police officials.

Residing in Wadkar Mala locality, the incident unfolded as a faulty stove knob prompted the gas leak. The explosion erupted when the woman ignited the stove with a lighter.

All family members were hospitalized with severe burns, with the parents sustaining 80% and their children 40% burns. Neighbors quickly alerted emergency services, ensuring swift medical intervention.